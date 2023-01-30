Panel constituted to look into ‘anomalies’ in AKTU

LUCKNOW After receiving complaints alleging irregularities in several processes at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Raj Bhawan on Monday formed a probe panel. This investigation committee will be led by Justice SN Agnihotri, a retired judge of the Allahabad high court.

Confirming the development, AKTU vice-chancellor Professor PK Mishra said that the university has received a letter from the Governor’s House. “It is addressed to the registrar and me. However, there are no further details as to what anomalies will be investigated and for what duration,” he added. Mishra further said that as a VC, he has done nothing wrong and will wholeheartedly cooperate with the probe panel.