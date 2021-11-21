Home / Cities / Others / Pargat distributes 50 lakh grant to Jalandhar villages
others

Pargat distributes 50 lakh grant to Jalandhar villages

Pargat added that the Punjab government was committed to providing all urban facilities in rural areas of the state
The Punjab minister, Pargat, also reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to ensure development of the state. (HT FILE)
The Punjab minister, Pargat, also reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to ensure development of the state. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Jalandhar Punjab cabinet minister Pargat Singh has said that the state government was committed to providing ultra-modern city-like facilities for rural areas. He also distributed grants worth 50 lakh in Jalandhar villages, adding that there was no dearth of funds for the development and a detailed road map had been chalked out to expedite development in urban and rural areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out