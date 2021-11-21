Pargat distributes ₹50 lakh grant to Jalandhar villages
Pargat added that the Punjab government was committed to providing all urban facilities in rural areas of the state
Published on Nov 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Jalandhar Punjab cabinet minister Pargat Singh has said that the state government was committed to providing ultra-modern city-like facilities for rural areas. He also distributed grants worth ₹50 lakh in Jalandhar villages, adding that there was no dearth of funds for the development and a detailed road map had been chalked out to expedite development in urban and rural areas.