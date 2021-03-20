Patiala MC likely to get 590 crore for completing development projects

With the Punjab assembly elections scheduled for next year, Patiala municipal corporation (MC) is likely to receive huge chunk of funds to the tune of ₹590 crore for completion of development projects at the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s home bastion.

In its budget document for the year 2021-22, the civic body is completely banking on the government grants for development purposes as it is expected to spend ₹32 crore from its own kitty. On Friday, the corporation also passed its annual budget of ₹119 crore.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma said the civic body has been allocated ₹500 crore for completion of works related to water supply, sanitation and canal-based water supply project.

“We have received ₹40 crore in 2020-21 financial year under this head, while remaining ₹460 crore will be provided by the state government in the next financial year,” the mayor said.

Likewise, the civic body will get ₹36 crore for the heritage project, construction of which is already underway and the corporation has spent ₹5 crore so far.

Meanwhile, as per the budgetary proposals, the corporation will get ₹20 crore under the Punjab urban environment programme, ₹21.5 crore from the CM development funds, ₹40 crore from the finance commission and ₹9.6 crore for completion of a dairy project.

“The CM city will witness record development with these funds. The projects are being carried out at good speed so that they can be completed before the end of this year,” Sharma said.

House meet held online

The Patiala MC has passed its annual budget of ₹119 crore without holding much discussion over increasing income from its own resources.

A special General House meeting was held online to pass the budget for next fiscal. The House was briefed about the failure of financial heads concerned in achieving their targets for the ongoing year.

Of the total budgetary allocations of ₹119 crore, at least ₹84 crore (71%) is to be spent on committed expenses, including payment of salaries and pensions, ₹32.8 crore (27%) on development works, and ₹2.5 crore (2%) for contingency expenses.

MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur said they have set targets that can be achieved by the end of the financial year.

“Moreover, multiple departments have been directed to clear the backlog of financial recoveries including property tax arrears, building charges and water supply and sewerage arrears,” she added.