The court also ordered a compensation <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.5 lakh to the victim. (HT FILE)
Patna man gets 20yr RI for minor’s rape

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 10:15 PM IST

PATNA

A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Patna on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in 2015, the public prosecutor in the case said.

According to special public prosecutor (PP) Suresh Chandra Prasad, the main accused, Pawan Kumar, picked up the girl from her coaching institute on the pretext of sight-seeing. “Later, he and his four friends took her to a house in Rajendra Nagar in the state capital Patna and gang-raped her,” he said.

“Charge sheet against the rest four were filed later and so they haven’t been convicted so far,” the PP said.

The court of Awadhesh Kumar also ordered a compensation 7.5 lakh to the victim.

“Out of the amount of compensation whenever disbursed, 1.5 lakh is to be used for the benefit of the minor victim at once and rest will be a fixed deposit in her name for her welfare,” the prosecutor said.

