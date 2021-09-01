PAU holds training course on marketing of agricultural, food products

The Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a two-day online training course on effective marketing of agricultural and food products for in-service candidates. A total of 18 agriculture and horticulture officers; scientists from PAU and its Krishi Vigyan Kendras attended the course.

Kuldeep Singh, associate director (skill development), informed that an improved and efficient system of agricultural marketing strategy helps the growth of agro-based industries and encourages the overall development process of the economy.

Kiran Grover, principal extension scientist (food and nutrition) and course coordinator, urged the extension functionaries to shift focus beyond production and sensitize farmers on various aspects of quality, consumer’s preference, market intelligence, processing and value addition.

Khushdeep Dharni, professor, school of business studies and technical coordinator, said the farmers should work in close contact with the consumers as well as the market to produce more relevant products for profit maximization.

Ramandeep Singh, expert from school of business studies, shed light on product development and packaging for marketing of food products.

LM Kathuria, a professor from the department, told the participants about export promotion of agricultural and food products. He also discussed the government’s initiative of One District One Product (ODOP).