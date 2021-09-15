Home / Cities / Others / PAU holds virtual kisan mela at regional research station in Gurdaspur
It was held as a part of a series of kisan melas being organised by the Punjab Agricultural University. (HT File)
PAU holds virtual kisan mela at regional research station in Gurdaspur

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:53 AM IST

A day-long virtual Kisan Mela was held at Regional Research Station (RRS), Gurdaspur, on Tuesday. It was held as a part of a series of kisan melas being organised by Punjab Agricultural University.

Nachiket Kotwaliwala, director, Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET), was the chief guest.

PAU director of extension education Jaskaran Singh Mahal welcomed the chief guest, experts, and farmers. He said that though these online fairs are not substitutes for real fairs, millions of farmers have joined virtually and expressed confidence in the university’s recommendations. He hoped that the fairs would be a step forward for farmers to increase profits and enhance income.

Kotwaliwala said in today’s era of stable and profitable farming and production, it is time to produce new varieties of wheat and paddy, along with crop diversification and market demand.

The varieties and production technologies need to be improved keeping in view climate change, which is the biggest challenge that the agriculture sector is facing,” he said.

He emphasized post-harvest crop management for increasing profits.

“In addition, more work needs to be done on processing and value addition to reducing production losses”, he highlighted.

PAU director of research Navtej Singh Bains spoke about various research activities. He introduced new varieties, production and plant protection techniques as well as machinery recommendations.

BS Dhillon, director of the Regional Research Station, Gurdaspur, thanked everyone.

