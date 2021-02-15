Pawar says Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks on judicial system worrisome

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar while speaking to reporters in Pune on Sunday said that retired Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s remarks on the judicial system was “shocking” and has become a “cause of worry” for everyone.

Gogoi, a Rajya Sabha MP, had criticised the judicial system saying it is in a “ramshackled” condition in the country. Gogoi’s remarks came a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the judiciary for safeguarding peoples’ rights and personal liberty.

“Last week I read that the country’s judicial system is the best. The statement was made by the Prime Minister in a meeting with Supreme Court judges. Obviously, we all felt happy about it but the remarks of Gogoi who is also the former CJI and was nominated by the central government in the Parliament, are shocking. I don’t know if, in a way, he (Gogoi) tried to bring out the truth but it is certainly a matter of concern for all,” said Pawar.

Speaking at a conclave organised by India Today, former CJI was quoted as saying that if one goes to Indian courts they have to wait endlessly for a verdict. “How important the judiciary is as a constitutional body need not be emphasised. You want a 5 trillion-dollar economy, but your judiciary is ramshackled,” Gogoi said

Gogoi was nominated on March 16 last year by President Ram Nath Kovind, four months after his retirement in November 2019. He is the first former CJI to become a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha. His most significant judgment was in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, where he led a bench which granted the disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple, a key political agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party