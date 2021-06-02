People with co-morbidities vulnerable to post-Covid problems also, say docs

LUCKNOW: While UP’s recovery rate of 97.1% comes as a relief, the spate of post-Covid complications, especially among people with co-morbidities, is a matter of concern, said health experts.

After being discharged from hospital, many such people are experiencing problems like respiratory distress, headache and body ache, uncontrolled diabetes, sudden fall in oxygen levels, inability to walk for some distance, loss of appetite, weakness or increased heart rate, they said.

“Viral infection leading to poor immunity and residual lung damage due to fibrosis/pneumonia are making patients vulnerable post Covid. Majority of these people have co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension,” said Prof Kauser Usman, HoD, geriatric medicine at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Sample this. Danish of Alambagh area was admitted to a Covid facility in the second week of April and was discharged 10 days later. However, within 15 days he again had to visit the hospital after his oxygen level dipped suddenly (85-87).

“We have increased the number of wards for post-Covid treatment as a number of patients are coming after weeks of recovery has gone up,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

Doctors at the Lok Bandhu hospital too have called back several patients to the OPD post recovery from Covid as they reported breathing problems. “We are calling up all patients discharged from our hospital to take a feedback about their health,” said Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of the hospital.

The patients were examined by doctors in the OPD and advised medication. “This is important to save them from further worsening of the condition. We keep track of their medical history and accordingly they are given medical advice,” he said.

Patients are also being admitted to different hospitals weeks after they get discharged. “The problem is more among those above 50 years of age as this age group suffers more with co-morbidities due to work stress and lifestyle disorders,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Lohia institute and Civil Hospital were also running post-Covid care facilities for patients.

Asked about the change in policy for discharge adopted by the state government where patients eligible for home isolation were discharged by hospitals without a repeat Covid test, doctors said this had nothing to do with the illness that is developing weeks after recovery.

“Patients are discharged only if their clinical condition is fine. As far as repeat Covid test is concerned, people may test positive for up to two months. Hence the decision for discharge has to be taken by doctors based upon clinical condition. But even in home stay, patients have to follow medical advice,” said Prof Usman.

Doctors said despite being discharged from hospital, a Covid patient needs to follow instructions of the doctor and continue following protocols that were followed during illness.

“Discharged patients should stay in isolation to keep away infection that a healthy family member might bring to them. One has to avoid infection carriers who might be family members,” he said.