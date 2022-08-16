Per-capita power consumption up by 69% in Telangana over 8 years
The per-capita power consumption of Telangana, which is an index of development of a state, has increased to 2021 units per annum from 1196 units in 2014.
After the formation of the state in 2014, an amount of Rs. 36,918 crores has been invested in strengthening the Transmission and Distribution network in the state and also 24 hours power is being supplied to 26.90 lakh agriculture pump sets from 2018 to end the despair of farmers , an official release said on Monday.
“The Per-capita consumption of Telangana, which is an index of development of a state, which was 1196 in 2014 has increased to 2012 units at present. The present Per Capita Consumption of Telangana is 73 per cent more than National Per Capita Consumption of 1161 Units." D. Prabhakar Rao, CMD of TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO said.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana Power utilities have met the highest peak demand of 14,160 Megawatts on March 22, 2022 surpassing the United Andhra Pradesh peak demand of 13,162 MW, he further said.
The state power utilities are fully geared-up to meet the load up to 17,000 MW in near future. In an endeavour to become self-sufficient on power front, TSGENCO commissioned all the four units of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (4x270MW = 1080MW) and the works at 5x800MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station are expedited, he explained.
TSGENCO has created record by generating an all time high quantum of hydel power during the FY 2021-22 wherein every hydel station has achieved 100 per cent of the designed generation, he added.
