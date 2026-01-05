Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who also holds the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio, on Monday asked a circle officer (CO) to either perform his duties properly or opt for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). Perform or take VRS: Bihar dy CM to COs

The deputy chief minister was hearing public grievances at a Janata Darbar in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

Sinha expressed displeasure after learning that people were being forced to repeatedly visit the circle officer’s office even for minor work. “Such an attitude of officials will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that public servants exist to serve the people.

A day-long Janata Darbar witnessed a large number of grievances, which were heard and directions were issued to the concerned officials for their redressal.

Acknowledging that a majority of complaints stemmed from land-related disputes, Sinha said that resolving such issues would pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous society and state.

Complaints related to land mutation, illegal occupation by land mafia and encroachment of government land were raised during the Janata Darbar. The deputy chief minister directed the administration and police to identify land mafias and take strict action against them. He also cautioned people against filing false or fabricated complaints.

The deputy chief minister was accompanied by Principal Secretary C K Anil, Secretary Gopal Meena and Bhagalpur District Magistrate Dr Nawal Kishor Choudhary. All circle officers and other officials of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department were also present.