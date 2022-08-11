Petition in Gujarat HC for SC status to Mahar community
A petition has been filed in the Gujarat High Court by Ahmedabad based Lord Buddha Foundation seeking inclusion of the Mahar community in SC (Scheduled Caste) category.
Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution belonged to this community and they are recognised in most states of country barring Gujarat.
The plea has challenged a March 1998 government resolution which prescribed May 1,1960 as the cut-off date for the residents of Gujarat belonging to Mahar community to be treated as Scheduled Caste.
“Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar belonged to Mahar community and his own community is denied the status of scheduled caste and the reason given by the respondent state of Gujarat is incorrect, improper and illegal. Such a resolution that arbitrarily fixes a cut-off date is prejudicial, violative of the provisions of the Constitution of India and impinges upon the rights of thousands of persons belonging to the Mahar Community who reside in Gujarat,” senior advocate Anand Yagnik who appeared on behalf of the petitioner told the court on Wednesday.
Also Read:Kerala: Retired teacher builds temple that worships Indian Constitution
The matter has been going on for the past 30 months and for the last 18 hearings, the government has not responded.
On Wednesday, the high court asked the state government to file its response by September 7, failing which strict action will be initiated against the official found responsible for it.
The petitioner has sought extension of benefit of reservation in education and employment to those who come from ‘Mahar community’ in Gujarat without the cut-off date of May 1, 1960, when it was part of the erstwhile State of Bombay.
The Lord Buddha Foundation is engaged in activities pertaining to the development and empowerment of the individuals belonging to the Mahar community in Gujarat.
The word Mahar is derived from the words ‘Maha’ which means great and ‘Rashtra’ means country or “people from the great country”. They proclaim themselves to be descendants of Mahamuni and place their beliefs in Lord Buddha, as per the petition.
The ‘Mahar Community’ is recognised as Scheduled Caste by the government of India as well as several states including Gujarat and Maharashtra.
In erstwhile un-divided State of Bombay, before May 1,1960, the ‘Mahar Community’ was notified and scheduled as Scheduled Caste and all those who belonged to ‘Mahar Community’ were provided with reservation in education as well as employment, as per the petition.
In the undivided State of Bombay, ‘Mahar Community’ was spread across the entire region of Mumbai State which later on came to be divided into as a part of state reorganization, state of Gujarat and state of Maharashtra.
After May 1,1960, Gujarat government has taken a decision that only those citizens belonging to ‘Mahar Community’ who were residing prior to May 1, 1960 in the Gujarat region of erstwhile State of Bombay can be provided with and extended the status of Scheduled Caste.
In 1936, the British government through the government of India (Scheduled Castes Order) recognised Mahars as a community belonging to Scheduled Caste. Part II of the Schedule enlists the scheduled Castes existing in the province of Bombay where the Mahar community finds mention.
-
1.6 lakh eligible students out of 2.5 lakh register for JEE-Adv exam
Registrations for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) ended on Thursday and of the 2.5 lakh eligible candidates, only 1.6 lakh students have completed the process. 50 foreign nationals have also registered for the exam. JEE-Adv is the one window exam for admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In 2020, and 2021 only 1.60 lakh students finished the registration process, and less than 1.5 lakh students eventually appeared for the test.
-
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics