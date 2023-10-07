Pharma, biotech & meditech parks proposed in U.P.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government is working on establishing a pharmaceutical park in Lalitpur, a state-of-the-art Meditech Park near Jewar Airport, and a Biotech Park in Pilibhit. These endeavours are part of the state’s mission to position U.P. as a prominent hub in the fields of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, according to a state government spokesperson on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File)

During a meeting of the advisory-cum-monitoring committee held at the Biotech Park, experts from the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors discussed the state’s new Pharma Policy-2023.

The experts were also apprised of various initiatives, including the construction of a state-of-the-art Meditech Park, spread across 350 acres near Jewar Airport. This park is poised to house more than 100 industries focused on medical equipment production.

Likewise, a state-of-the-art Pharma Park spanning 2,000 acres in Lalitpur is in development, aimed at manufacturing bulk drugs, starting materials, and active pharmaceuticals. This park is envisioned to enhance the country’s self-reliance in medical equipment production, reducing reliance on imports from other nations. Additionally, it will enable India to become an exporter of medical equipment and medicines.

The state government is also in the process of formulating a comprehensive plan for a state-of-the-art biotech park in Pilibhit. This park is expected to help curtail the import of fermentation-based goods. During the meeting, it was decided to establish a wing within the Biotech Park to facilitate the development, skill enhancement, and incubation of the Biotech Technology Institute.

Approximately 400 students from pharmacy and biotechnology institutes will receive employment and self-employment assistance through this institute. Furthermore, scientists will collaborate to brainstorm and develop new technologies, bolstering the state’s capabilities.

