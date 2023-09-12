News / Cities / Others / PM gifts Banarsi stole to Sunak’s wife

PM gifts Banarsi stole to Sunak’s wife

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Sep 12, 2023 05:23 PM IST

PM Modi gifted a Banarasi stole to Akshata Murthy, wife of UK PM Rishi Sunak. Banarasi silk stoles are soft, luxurious, and reflect the cultural richness of Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Banarasi stole to Akshata Murthy, wife of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, during her visit to New Delhi recently.

Kadam (Burflower tree) wood is considered auspicious in Indian culture and features in Indian mythology. (HT Photo)
The Banarasi stole was packed in a box made of Kadam wood. Kadam (Burflower tree) wood is considered auspicious in Indian culture and features in Indian mythology. This box has been handcrafted by the artisans of Karnataka, he added.

Murthy and her husband Sunak were in New Delhi where Sunak attended the G20 summit on September 9 and September 10.

Banarasi silk stoles are much sought after. Handcrafted in Varanasi, they’re soft and the luxurious silk threads create intricate patterns, reflecting the city’s cultural richness and its weaving heritage, said PIB’s media and communication officer Prashant Kakkar.

Banarasi silk stoles are adored for weddings and special occasions. They add a regal grace to the wearer. Their shimmering texture and vibrant hues make them coveted fashion accessories. Whether draped over shoulders or worn as headscarves, these stoles exude timeless charm. A A Banarsi stole is one of the most prized possessions in the wardrobe of every well-dressed woman in the sub continent, added Kakkar.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
