PATNA The scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bideshwar Asthan at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district will be a sober affair, said BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal and JD-U working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha. PM Modi’s function at Madhubani tomorrow to be sober

PM will address Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Gram Sabhas across the country from Madhubani district in Bihar on Thursday, observed as National Panchayati Raj Day.

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh said that the PM would arrive at 11.30 pm for the Panchayati Raj Day address to Panchayati Raj representatives from across the country, besides inaugurating development projects.

However, like it had happened during his Bihar visit after the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019, the PM is likely to give a strong signal about the way nation could respond to the Pahalgam terror strike on tourists on Tuesday last, which claimed 26 lives.

“ Jo aag aapke dil mein hai, wahi aag mere dil mein bhi hai (I feel the same anger and anguish that every Indian has over the terrorist attack in Pulwama,” he had said in Begusarai on February 18, 2019, and just a week later the India Air Force (IAF) launched airstrike in Balakot (Pakistan).

The NDA leaders said that the address of the PM to the Panchayati Raj representatives would be important and the people of the region were excited to listen to him.

“After such a tragic incident unleashed by our neighbour to disturb our peace and progress, it will be simple affair, but the programme is on,” said Jaiswal.

Sanjay jha said that there was a massive response to PM’s programme, as they had witnessed during the last 10 days while interactigg with the people. Whatever has happened in Pahalgam is a simple incident. The footage is heart wrenching. People are on boil. The entire country is one behind the government to give a befitting response to the perpetrators of terror,” he added.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also confer the Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025 and dedicate to the nation a series of infrastructure and welfare projects valued at approximately ₹13,500 crore, according to release issued by PIB.

The projects to be inaugurated or launched include LPG bottling plants, electrification works, housing schemes, rail infrastructure, and road development initiatives, which are expected to significantly boost rural connectivity, services, and livelihoods — particularly in Bihar.

The high-profile visit will also see the Prime Minister inaugurate multiple railway projects.

In a significant push to regional connectivity, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation several railway projects through virtual mode. These include the Supaul–Pipra, Hasanpur–Bithan, Khagaria–Alauli, and Lalitgram Bypass railway lines, as well as a new low cost road over bridge (RoB) at Laheriasarai in Darbhanga. He will also flag off four new train services: Pipra–Saharsa, Saharsa–Samastipur, the Amrit Bharat Express from Saharsa to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai), and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail from Jaynagar to Patna Junction.