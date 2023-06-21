Home / Cities / Others / PM Modi inspired people at UN to adopt yoga for global wellness: Yogi

ByAbdur Rahman
Jun 21, 2023 08:38 PM IST

Addressing the well-attended session, the CM exhorted people to adopt yoga and called the practice a gift passed on to us by our ancestors.

GORAKHPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspired people at the United Nations to use yoga for global wellness and peace, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Wednesday (June 21).

The CM said yoga dates back thousands of years and is a part of India’s heritage and tradition. (HT File)
The CM said yoga dates back thousands of years and is a part of India’s heritage and tradition. (HT File)

Addressing a well-attended session at the Digvijaya Nath auditorium in the city’s iconic Gorakhnath temple, the CM also highlighted how the United Nations recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative.

“About 200 countries of the world are expressing their gratitude to India’s ‘sage tradition’ by joining various programmes of yoga. When the world was under the grip of the COVID pandemic, the Indian Ayush medicine system was in high demand across the world. The knowledge passed on to us by our ancestors was being applied in our daily routine,” said the CM.

On the occasion, the CM exhorted people to adopt yoga and called the practice a gift passed on to us by our ancestors. He said that yoga has now become an integral part of the global community while adding that only yoga can take us forward on the road to the world’s welfare. “It has the potential to establish world peace,” he said.

The CM further said yoga dates back thousands of years and is a part of India’s heritage and tradition. Today, yoga is visible on the global stage and attracts the whole world. We should be proud of this achievement, he said. For a ‘yogi’, yoga is a way to enter the spiritual realm which leads to a wider dimension of consciousness, he said.

