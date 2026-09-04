PM to inaugurate NGT environment conference on Sept 19
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day National Green Tribunal (NGT) international conference on the environment in New Delhi on September 19, according to a tribunal release
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day National Green Tribunal (NGT) international conference on the environment in New Delhi on September 19, according to a tribunal release.
The conference – the future of environment and climate dynamics – will be held from September 19 to September 20, at Vigyan Bhawan.
President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani, and NGT chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, and Supreme Court Justice P S Narasimha will attend the conference.
The NGT said the conference aims to provide a platform for dialogue and deliberation on the environmental and climate changes facing the world.
“The conference aims to foster meaningful dialogue and identify gaps in policy formulation and enforcement, while promoting environmental awareness, sharing successful practices and strengthening cooperation among institutions and stakeholders. It will provide an interdisciplinary and inter-jurisdictional platform to address environmental challenges of the present and develop a forward-looking roadmap for a sustainable future,” read a statement.
The conference will comprise four technical sessions focusing on environmental issues, with President Murmu as the chief guest for the valedictory session on September 20.
The NGT said the conference is envisaged as a step towards strengthening environmental jurisprudence, and seeks to create dialogue across geographical and institutional boundaries.
The conference will bring environmental experts and judges from across the world, along with senior government officials, representatives of state judicial academies, state wetland authorities, and other stakeholders.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAaditya Khatwani
Aaditya Khatwani is a city reporter at Hindustan Times, where he covers the environment, weather, forests, and art and culture for Delhi. He joined the Hindustan Times newsroom in 2025, after graduating from the Asian College of Journalism, in Chennai, and has also covered Delhi’s civic bodies. His reporting blends ground reportage and data-based narratives with human interest stories from the city.Since joining HT, he has published many stories on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the civic issues in the city. This includes stories on the city’s green divide and the lack of proper footpaths, on which he also filmed and produced a 15-part video series, visiting different parts of the city to assess their footpaths.His coverage on art has included stories on the prominent art events in the city, such as the India Art Fair and DAG India’s “The City as a Museum” event. He also writes about the city’s evolving culture, such as the recent trend of lectures being hosted in bars.Read More