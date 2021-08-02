PMC guidelines for Ganesh fest mirror state rules: idols at 4 feet, no processions

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, issued an order related to the celebration of the Ganesh Utsav. The civic body announced that the Ganesh Utsav is to be celebrated according to the guidelines issued by the state government in June. The order has no mention of any relief from Covid-induced curbs in the city.

The state government on June 29 had issued guidelines for the Ganesh Utsav to be celebrated in September. Under the guidelines, the height of idols has been restricted to just 2-4 feet. It has also been made mandatory for organisers to avoid advertisements or promotional items that may attract large crowds. Processions have been prohibited during the Ganesh Utsav.

“In the light of pandemic, Ganesh Utsav should be celebrated with simplicity and with Covid- appropriate behavior. The state government has issued guidelines for this festival. Celebrations have to be in accordance with those guidelines,” said Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, PMC in the order issued by the civic body.

As per guidelines, all mandals would need to take permission from the local authorities. The idol’s height has been capped at 4 feet for mandals in public places and 2 feet in homes. The state guidelines promote the worship of metal or clay idols at homes and immersion in artificial tanks prepared civic bodies. The processions on Ganesh Chaturthi and on the immersion day have been prohibited. This 11-day festival is to begin from September 10.