PMC seals 3 city labs over incomplete Covid-19 reports

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed three private laboratories in the city, following incomplete Covid-19 reports presented by these laboratories
By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:59 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed three private laboratories in the city, following incomplete Covid-19 reports presented by these laboratories.

The three labs are Metropolis labs, Suburban diagnostic centre and Krsnaa Lab. There was no official response from the labs till the time of going to press.

The laboratories will not be able to test any samples for Covid-19 in the city, henceforth.

The letter sent by the civic body claims that the labs failed to provide the complete addresses of the positive patients, which hampered contact tracing by the civic body and could lead to more cases in the future.

Earlier, the civic body had raised this issue, that private labs are not providing reports on time, and with incomplete information, leading to delayed contact tracing.

The civic body had sent an official letter to these labs on February 25, asking for an explanation and telling them to follow the state government guidelines.

The civic body, in its letter, mentions repeated conversation with representatives from the labs, despite which they have refused to follow the guidelines.

“In some cases it has been found in the reports that only “Pune” is mentioned as the location, which hampers the contact tracing process and could further lead to a surge in the number of cases,” the letter states.

The letter, informing the labs of their closure, has been signed by PMC additional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal and is the under the Epidemic diseases act and the Disaster management act. It was submitted to the labs on March 8.

