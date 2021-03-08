PMC seals 3 city labs over incomplete Covid-19 reports
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed three private laboratories in the city, following incomplete Covid-19 reports presented by these laboratories.
The three labs are Metropolis labs, Suburban diagnostic centre and Krsnaa Lab. There was no official response from the labs till the time of going to press.
The laboratories will not be able to test any samples for Covid-19 in the city, henceforth.
The letter sent by the civic body claims that the labs failed to provide the complete addresses of the positive patients, which hampered contact tracing by the civic body and could lead to more cases in the future.
Earlier, the civic body had raised this issue, that private labs are not providing reports on time, and with incomplete information, leading to delayed contact tracing.
The civic body had sent an official letter to these labs on February 25, asking for an explanation and telling them to follow the state government guidelines.
The civic body, in its letter, mentions repeated conversation with representatives from the labs, despite which they have refused to follow the guidelines.
“In some cases it has been found in the reports that only “Pune” is mentioned as the location, which hampers the contact tracing process and could further lead to a surge in the number of cases,” the letter states.
The letter, informing the labs of their closure, has been signed by PMC additional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal and is the under the Epidemic diseases act and the Disaster management act. It was submitted to the labs on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC seals 3 city labs over incomplete Covid-19 reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹70 lakh “Shivkalin park” to be built at Sinhagad fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait in MP today; farmers warn of stir if he is arrested in 2012 case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in ‘partial lockdown’. Here’s a look at all curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trade at Amritsar ICP dips to nine-year low due to covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breather for millers on supply of fortified rice as state, FCI to draw up timeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Biker crushed to death after tree branch falls on him; one injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan shop fire: Body of a 12-year-old found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lodhi Club polls: Thumping victory for Mahajan group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding truck runs over scooterist in Ludhiana hit-and-run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under the shadow of uncertainty, students of foreign universities hope to pursue their dreams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YourSpace: Punekars treat mask rule like helmet campaign... wearable when able; hence, fines are a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida authority to hold camps for registering flats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport: 238 farmers get plots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad deteriorates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox