Home / Cities / Others / PMC seeks to use Rs7.48 crore from merged villages’ budgetary allocation for drainage work
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC seeks to use Rs7.48 crore from merged villages’ budgetary allocation for drainage work

PUNE Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has sought permission to transfer Rs7
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:28 PM IST

PUNE Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has sought permission to transfer Rs7.48 crore for drainage lines between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk.

Earlier, the PMC had given an in-principle approval to relocate the drainage lines. Now, the commissioner has officially placed the proposal before the standing committee and has sought to transfer this money from a budgetary allocation for merged villages.

The standing committee will take a decision on the proposal this week. The work of relocating the lines is already in progress on this stretch, according to officials.

The National Highway Authority of India *NHAI) has undertaken a road widening between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk, increasing both sides of the highway by one lane each.

This is one of the important roads as the population in Ambegaon and other areas has seen a massive increase in the past few years. following major real estate projects and better road connectivity.

Though it was earlier considered a bypass, the five-kilometre stretch now sees a lot if traffic every day.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari approved the funds for the project, but requested PMC to bear the costs of relocating the drainage lines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.