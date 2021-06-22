Home / Cities / Others / PMC to set-up 17.47 crore state-of-the-art library on Ghole road
PMC to set-up 17.47 crore state-of-the-art library on Ghole road

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:59 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken a decision to set up a modern digital library in on Ghole road, demolishing its old printing press. The corporation has sanctioned 17.47 crore for the ground-plus -three storied library building.

On Tuesday, the PMC standing committee sanctioned the proposal to construct the library.

Hemant Rasane, chairman, standing committee, said, “Old printing press is located at a prime location on Ghole road. We have decided to demolish it and construct a new modern printing press along with a digital library. In Pune, there are many students who are preparing for UPSC and MPSC and other competitive examinations.”

He added, “Pune is a hub for competitive examination coaching classes. But students don’t have proper facilities. So, we have decided to construct a modern library and provide them a study facility in the heart of the city.”

According to the PMC building construction department officials, the project features a curvilinear library, printing press, conference room, record room, seminar hall, exhibition hall and a cafeteria. The building will also provide four- wheeler stack parking and two-wheeler parking. The curvilinear planning of the library welcomes more readers. The building will have a glass facade and a dome at the top.

According to the PMC plan, the library will come up on a total 4,694 sqm of area. Ground floor will consist of mechanised parking for four-wheelers, two-wheelers and bicycles, with a lift and toilets.

On the first floor, there will be commercial offices, a restaurant (capacity of 60 people at a time) and toilets.

The second and third floor (total area – 2,115 sqm) will be the city library. It will comprise a study room, reference room along with 300 seating capacity, and a meeting room. PMC will keep 50,000 books of different subjects. There will be a book exhibition section on the second floor. Corporation will make arrangements of 750 square feet of area for audio visual presentation purposes. There will be an e-browsing centre with 40 computers on the third floor. In the study room, 400 people can be seated at a time.

