PMC, ZP teachers to be fined Rs200 if caught spitting in school

PUNE School teachers who spit in the premises of any educational institute will now be fined Rs200 per instance.

The state government, on Thursday, issued an order prohibiting spitting in educational institutes, given the current Covid-19 situation.

The state government’s School education and sports department issued the order to all corporations and Zilla Parishad schools.

The state government’s upper secretary of the School education and sports department, Santosh Gaikwad, stated in the order that coronavirus is spread through the air, apart from infected people.

“In theCovid-19 pandemic, it is the duty of the state government to take care of students’ health and to keep the environment clean and healthy. So, the government has taken a decision to prohibit spitting in the school premises,” Gaikwad said.

The school principals are to levy the ₹200 fine on any teacher found spitting in the school premises.

“If it happens repeatedly, the fine can go up to ₹1,200,” Gaikwad said.

Shivaji Daundkar, PMC’s education officer for higher secondary schools said, “It is a welcome move. It is necessary to avoid infectious diseases. This government orders will help us to prevent teachers from chewing tobacco as well. We will put posters up in the school premises and inform teachers, staff members, students, parents and visitors.”

Sneha Kamble, primary teacher at a PMC school said, “Teachers should follow the rules for better implementation of the order. After all, teachers are icons of every student.”

The PMC education board runs a total of 309 schools, of which 225 are Marathi medium, 34 are Urdu medium, two are Kannada medium and 50 are English medium schools. Of the total manpower of 3,500, 2,500 are teaching staff and 1,000 are non-teaching staff.