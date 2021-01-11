PMPML to restart “Pune Darshan” bus service soon
Pune: Those visiting Pune will soon get a chance to visit various archaeological sites and tourist spots in and around the city, as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is going to restart its “Pune Darshan” bus service.
Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh had last week given permission to reopen archaeological sites, tourist spots, museums and forts in Pune district. As Shaniwarwada, Kelkar Museum and other tourist destinations that are part of “Pune Darshan” bus service have reopened for public, PMPML is reviewing the spots with respect to Covid prevention measures.
“As we are working to generate revenue for the organisation and have already started various new bus services, “Pune Darshan” will also be beneficial for both PMPML and public. Due to the countrywide lockdown the bus service was stopped,” said Rajendra Jagtap, chairman and managing director (CMD) PMPML.
The bus service used to be a one-day trip around Pune city for visitors. It would start at 8.30 am and end by 6 pm, while the ticket fares were ₹475 per person. It would cover around 21 spots in and around Pune, including Shaniwarwada, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Musuem, Lal Mahal, Sarasbaug, Chaturshrungi temple and Shinde Chhatri.
“Currently, we are looking at the safety protocols to restart the service. We hope that it gets goods response from visitors,” said Jagtap.
Welcoming the PMPML decision, Ruchi Pant, who hails from Himachal Pradesh and stays in Pune, said, “Every time my relatives used to visit Pune, I took them on “Pune Darshan” bus tour. Next month my cousin is coming to Pune with his family and we will definitely plan a “Pune Darshan” trip for them.”
