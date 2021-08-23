PMRDA to invite CM for ground breaking of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro line

Work on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro rail route will start soon and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to be present at the ground-breaking ceremony, PMRDA officials said on Monday.

The Pune Metropolitian Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is executing the third metro line in Pune, between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar.

The metro line will be run on the PPP model and the contract has been awarded to the Tata Company.

PMRDA officials, speaking anonymously, said, “Almost all administrative and planning work is complete. There is progress with land acquisition. Now there is no hurdle for executing work on ground. The car shed work already started, but till the pillars are erected the metro work has not started.”

A PMRDA official said that the PMRDA planning to invite chief minister Thackeray for the ground breaking event. “Even guardian Minister Ajit Pawar asked to invite him,” the official said.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase declined comment.

PMC to construct 5 new roads on PPP model

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to construct at least five roads using the (PPP) public private partnership model. These will be at Baner, Lohegaon and a flyover at Gangadham chowk.

Total cost of the road project is Rs500 crore. In the first phase, PMC approved the PPP model roads at Kharadi at a cost of Rs150 crore.

V J Kulkarni, head of the road department, said, “It is true that we are planning five roads on the PPP model at Baner and Lohegaon area. Even a flyover at Bibvewadi is planned on same model. Under this model the developer helps the PMC develop the roads and PMC compensates with a credit note.”

There is demand for a flyover at Gangadham chowk for the last many years. The road department confirmed that the PMC is appointing a consultant for same.