Police action in mere 60% plaints of cyber frauds in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ Even as instances of cybercrimes are on a rise, the Prayagraj police unit has only been able to take action in 60% of the complaints relating to the digital space, according to official records. While the network of cyber conmen is spread across the state, cops are struggling to ensure action on all complaints of cyber frauds due to lack of manpower and other facilities.

Records also reveal that after Agra, Prayagraj district is witnessing the highest number of cyber frauds in the state. Conmen are duping cash worth several crores from people under different pretexts. However, despite a large number of such complaints, their disposal is quite slow.

In case of cyber frauds, people usually call on helpline number 1930 for making complaints. Moreover, complaints are also being registered through online portal. Several victims also approach cyber cell for lodging their complaints. Police officials urge people to use helpline number for receiving immediate help in case of online frauds.

However, due to lack of manpower and monitoring, action is only being taken in only over half such complaints. Speaking on the issue, additional DCP (crime) Chandra Prakash said that the cyber cell is taking continuous action in complainants regarding online frauds. Moreover, a campaign is being launched through social media and other means to create awareness among people and urge them to remain alert.

In Prayagraj alone, 7,992 complaints of online frauds were received in 2022. However, an FIR was lodged in only 4,824 cases. Across the state, the highest number of cases were registered in Noida where FIRs were lodged in 80% of the complaints. Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, FIRs were registered in 71% cases. As per police data, over 9,000 complaints regarding cyber frauds were received in 2022 in Agra district. In comparison, police took action in only 69% of the total complaints.

In many districts of Uttar Pradesh, action is being taken in less than 50% cases of cyber frauds. Like, in Gonda, FIR was registered only in 6% cases against the 2,000 complaints received in 2022. Similarly, in Kanpur (outer) 6,380 complaints were received but action was taken only in 4,093 cases (64.25% of the total). In Varanasi (rural), FIR was lodged in 2,242 cases against 3,992 complaints. In Moradabad too, FIR was lodged in just 968 cases against 2,006 complaints received last year. Faring somewhat better on the index, Aligarh witnessed police taking action in 75% of the cases. In 2022, 4,264 complaints were received there while police lodged an FIR in 3,198 cases.