Police issue attachment notice at Ashraf’s kin in extortion case

Shahganj police on Wednesday put up notice of attachment at the homes of slain mafia Atiq Ashraf's brother-in-law and another individual who are wanted in connection with issuing threats and demanding extortion. A police team reached the house of Ashraf's brother-in-law, Mohd Zaid, aka Zaid Master, at Hatwa and affixed the notice.

SHO Shahganj police station Vinay Kumar Singh stated that attachment notices have been posted at the homes of Mohd Zaid in Hatwa and Mohd Hasir in Nakhas Kohna in the city.

An FIR was registered against them in April by one Phulchandra Kesarwani, who is the assistant to the current mutwalli of property freed from Ashraf’s kin. Kesarwani, in his complaint, claimed that he had gone to collect rent from the tenants of the Waqf property at Hamam Gali in Shahganj on April 3, following instructions from mutwalli Ammad Hasan.

Meanwhile, a man claiming to be Ashraf’s brother-in-law, Mohd Zaid, issued threats while demanding ₹5 lakh as extortion from mutwalli Ammad Hasan. The accused also took away cash amounting to ₹30,000, which Kesarwani had collected as rent. The Shahganj police lodged an FIR against Mohd Zaid, Mohd Hasir, and several others. Raids were conducted to apprehend them, but they could not be traced.