Police raid farmhouse party, arrest nine, rescue 5 bar dancers

PUNE The Pune police arrested nine persons, including four contractors associated with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), during a night raid on a farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune.

The police also rescued five dancers who were brought in to perform, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, four of the girls are from Mumbai and one is from Katraj.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and the Mumbai Police Act, at Uttamnagar police station.

A number of bottles of liquor have also been seized during the raid.

Police added that during the investigation it was revealed that a 39-year-old Sameer Paigude, a manager at the farmhouse, had organised the party at near Kudje village and had asked one of the accused, Prajkta Jadhav, a resident of Mumbai, to bring in the girls from Mumbai for the party.

The other accused have been identified as Mangesh Shahane, Nikhil Pawar, Dhwanit Rajput, Sujit Ambwale, Nilesh Bordhe, Aditya Madne, and Vivekanand Badhe.

“During the raid, a man and a young woman were found in compromising position in a room located on the farmhouse,” said the officer.