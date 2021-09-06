Police seize weapon used in Meghalaya’s rebel leader’s death

The investigating team probing the death of the founding general secretary of Meghalaya’s Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Cherish Starfield Thangkhiew, has seized the weapon involved in his death, HT has learnt. The former rebel was killed on August 13 in police action in his house.

According to people familiar with the development, the weapon was seized by a police officer. Police have maintained that Thangkhiiew’s death in the firing was the result of the said officer being challenged by Thangkhiew, even as the remaining police team remained outside during the raid.

Police however have refused to comment on the matter, especially since it is already under judicial scrutiny. People cited above have informed that a thorough evidence-gathering exercise is being executed by East Khasi Hills police with the participation of other districts as well.

Meanwhile, the enquiry into the incident is underway and is likely to finish within the stipulated time. A secretariat official aware of the matter expressed optimism that the process will complete well within three months from the date of notification.

“Those tasked with the job of gathering evidence etc. are doing their job diligently and everything will be furnished before the Commission,” the official said while underscoring, “Very soon the truth will be unfolded. To be acceptable to any court, the investigation must be carried out in a structured way that abides by all legal rules and the appropriate processes of evidence collection.”

The judicial commission was promptly constituted by the state government following public uproar over the controversial killing, leading to a curfew and a clampdown on data services in Shillong. The commission has been asked to ascertain the circumstances leading to the former rebel leader’s death and other terms of references.

Notified on August 20, the government appointed a One-man Commission of Inquiry consisting of Justice (Retd) T. Vaiphei, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura and chairperson, Meghalaya Human Rights Commission to inquire into the incident.

The terms of reference are simple but specific; to hold an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the police action resulting in the death of the rebel leader and to submit a “fact-finding report as to the culpability or otherwise of the police action resulting in the death” of Thangkhiew. The Commission has been given a free hand however to dwell into “any other circumstances which are relevant, in the opinion of the Commission”.

The Commission has been asked to submit its report embodying the findings and its recommendations thereon to the state government within three months from the date of the notification.