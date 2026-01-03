Police tightens watch against fraudulent visa agents in Gurugram

Gurugram Police increases surveillance on travel agents advertising overseas visas, particularly those promoting easy migration opportunities to foreign countries on social media, said officials on Friday, adding, that the move is part of a crackdown on illegal visa rackets and “donkey route”. The enforcement comes as the Haryana government on December 11, has formally notified authorities under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Act, 2025 (REUTERS)

Police said that their teams are compiling data on suspected operators, mapping networks, identifying repeat offenders and preparing records of history-sheeters allegedly involved in illegal migration.

The enforcement comes as the Haryana governmenton December 11, has formally notified authorities under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Act, 2025, to regulate travel agents and curb fraudulent practices linked to illegal overseas migration.

An order issued by the Haryana home department on December 11 designates the concerned divisional commissioner as the appellate authority, the concerned deputy commissioner as the competent authority, and the concerned additional deputy commissioner as the ombudsman. These authorities will exercise statutory powers to regulate travel agents, cancel registrations, impose penalties and address complaints, with immediate effect.

Officials said the newly notified authorities will also play a preventive role. The ombudsman will address grievances from victims, while the appellate authority will hear challenges to regulatory orders.

Officials said the framework is aimed at dismantling organised networks that lures job-seekers and students with promises of legal visas, only to push them through illegal migration routes popularly known as the donkey route. Such routes often involve dangerous, multi-country journeys through forests, deserts and porous borders, using forged documents or exploiting weak immigration controls.

Under this route, agents allegedly charge victims between ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh, promising entry into countries such as the US, UK or Canada. Many migrants are routed through transit countries in Latin America, Africa or Eastern Europe. Police said several victims have been detained, deported or stranded abroad without legal status.

Karan Goel, deputy commissioner of police (west), Gurugram, said, “We are scrutinising agents who make misleading claims, especially online. Data is being compiled on those repeatedly involved in such activities,” Goel said.

He added that police are coordinating with district administrations to identify unregistered agents, verify credentials and act swiftly on complaints. “There is no short cut to legal migration. Anyone guaranteeing visas or jobs abroad without proper documentation should be treated with suspicion,” he said.

Public awareness will be a key focus, officials said, with district administrations asked to warn residents about the risks of illegal migration and urge verification of travel agents’ registration status.