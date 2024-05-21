Poll promises made by BJP remain on paper, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Gururgram: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that all the guarantees announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were false and the earlier promises made by the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have remained unfulfilled. AAP leader Sanjay Singh was campaigning in Gurugram on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Singh, was addressing a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Raj Babbar at the Ramlila Maidan in Jacobpura in Gurugram on Monday. He said that promises of getting back the black money stashed abroad, doubling the income of farmers, creating two crore jobs every year, and depositing ₹15 lakh in the account of every Indian have remained only on paper and not been fulfilled by the ruling party.

AAP and the Congress are contesting the election together in Haryana as part of the INDIA bloc. The AAP has fielded Sushil Gupta as a candidate from Kurukshetra, while it is supporting the Congress in the other nine seats of Haryana. “The time has come to change this government and answer all these falsehoods by voting in favour of the Congress candidate on May 25. I appeal to the people of Gurugram to vote in favour of Raj Babbar and ensure that a candidate of the INDIA bloc wins in this constituency,” Singh said, adding that diesel, cooking gas, food items and every other essential commodity is being sold at prices beyond the common man.

Singh also alleged that BJP engages in communal politics and divides the country.

Juhi Babbar, daughter of Congress candidate Raj Babbar, in her address said that Congress will focus on providing basic amenities to the people and ensure that promises made in the Nyaypatra of the party are delivered to the people.

BJP’s nominee for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday sought votes in Firozpur Jhirka constituency and held a series of meetings in the area. Singh said that the project to bring a rail corridor in Nuh has been launched, and half of the region will get passenger train services through the orbital rail corridor launched by the Haryana government.

“The orbital rail corridor will cover half of Mewat along with Tauru and Sohna and this project has materialised due to the efforts of the state government. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway which passes through Nuh will also bring growth and development in this region,” he said.

When asked about the allegations, levelled by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Kamal Yadav, BJP district president, Gurugram said that the party was seeking votes on the basis of development and growth seen in the city and across the country.

“The BJP government ended discrimination with Gurugram after 2014 and built world class expressways and roads, which have transformed Gurugram. The Congress and AAP have no agenda but they mislead people by saying the Constitution is in danger. The greatest action against black money was taken by PM Modi in the form of demonetisation,” he said.