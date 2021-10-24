Poonch encounter: Three security personnel injured, terrorist killed

Two policemen and a soldier were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The firing took place when a Pakistani terrorist was being taken to the encounter site to identify a hideout in Bhata Durian forest, officials said.

According to the police, Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani terrorist belonging to outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was being taken to Bhata Durian for identification of a hideout during the ongoing operation.

“During the search when the team approached hideout, terrorists opened fire in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries,” the police said.

Police officials added that during the subsequent operation, additional reinforcements were sent and Zia Mustafa’s dead body was retrieved from the encounter site. The operation is in progress and a legal process has been initiated.

“The injured personnel are under treatment at the nearby health facility. A fresh attempt will be made with reinforcements. Operation at the site is still going on,” said police.

In Bhata Durian, terrorists in hiding killed a JCO and three soldiers on October 14. On October 11, four soldiers and a JCO were killed in another encounter in Chamrer area of Surankote.

So far, the Army has lost nine soldiers in the protracted encounter which entered the 14th day on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Army chief General MM Naravane visited Poonch and reviewed the security situation. This was for the first time the army chief visited an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said the terrorists were believed to be hiding in the jungles since August. A senior police officer said that the terrorists are believed to have sneaked in the Nar Khas forests and Chamrer from Balakot.