A poor couple died of burn injuries after a fire broke out in their house due to an electrical short circuit in Gaya Ji on Tuesday night, police said. Poor couple die after fire breaks out in their room in Gaya Ji

Police further said that the incident occurred at Bitho village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chakand police station.

The deceased Pramod Saw and his wife supported themselves and their three minor children by making leaf plates at home. On Tuesday night, they were making leaf plates when a spark of electricity suddenly occurred, causing the leaves kept there to catch fire. Clothes and other items kept in the house further fuelled the fire.

According to the villagers, the fire spread so rapidly that no one had a chance to react. Pramod Saw and his wife were trapped in the fire. The three children were in another room. They were making a noise. Hearing the noise, people from nearby areas ran to the spot. They tried to extinguish the fire with water and buckets, but by then it was too late. Both the husband and wife were badly burnt. Villagers said that both died on the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, Chakand police Station House Officer (SHO) Shivam Kumar reached the place and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital.

Police said the primary cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit. The SHO further said that a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

As soon as the news of the accident spread, people gathered at the place. They demanded from the administration compensation for the orphaned children and arrangements for their upbringing from the administration.