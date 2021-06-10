Popularise schemes of Yogi govt, adopt health centers: Sunil Bansal

: Uttar Pradesh (UP) BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal on Wednesday said the party would contest the 2022 assembly elections on the basis of the achievements of its governments at the state and the Centre and asked the party cadres to take the various initiatives of the government to the people.

He said this while addressing the meeting of office bearers of Kashi region, working committee members, district presidents and district in-charges in Varanasi.

During the meeting, Bansal also took feedback from the BJP district unit heads regarding preparations for the election of zila panchayat adhyaksh (district panchayat chiefs) in July.

“People are well aware of the works of the done by the Narendra Modi government. This has been possible due to the efforts of the organization and now we must ensure that works of Yogi Adityanath government too are well publicised among the masses,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the party has taken responsibility of improving the health of over 1000 health centers in UP and said MPs, MLAs, heads of presidents of commissions and corporations and the party’s national, state and regional office bearers will adopt the community and primary health centers.

“There is a plan to take cooperation from industrialists, businessmen and social organizations,” he said adding the CHC and PHC buildings will be painted and equipment and beds will also be increased.

Bansal said that the party MPs and MLAs will take photographs of the CHCs and PHCs where the doctors and medical staff are posted. “Photograph of the adopted CHC or PHC is to be taken before adoption so that it can be assessed as to how it was before and how much it has improved after adoption,” Bansal said.

BJP workers should help post covid patients

Bansal said that party would make efforts to help those suffering from post- Covid complications through post Covid centers, medical help line, yoga camp and by appointing a dedicated team of doctors.

“The BJP workers should visit the service providers, including vegetable vendors, fruit sellers, milk vendors, washer men, maids and servants and those working at the cremation ground and help in getting them vaccinated. Party workers should also help the needy at the vaccination centers,” Bansal said.

He instructed the party workers to strengthen and empower social media team and said such teams should be formed at the district and divisional level for better publicity of achievements of the government.