Postmaster general reviews progress of services in Prayagraj region

Postmaster general of Prayagraj region Krishna Kumar Yadav on Wednesday said that the Department of Posts was expanding its services with constant innovation and has become more customer-friendly by providing all the services under one roof in a hassle-free manner. Postmaster General of Prayagraj Region Krishna Kumar Yadav. (HT)

Presiding over a meeting organised in the regional office to review the performance of postal divisions and India Post Payments Bank branches functioning under Prayagraj region, the postmaster general emphasised on achieving the targets allocated in various services by conducting a comprehensive campaign in the remaining months of the current financial year, as well as by reaching out and connecting the masses with various services which are being catered by the department.

He also added that customer satisfaction and prompt work have a main role in service delivery. Hence, quick disposal of public grievances and sensitivity towards customers should be a top priority.

Yadav added that along with letters, department of posts is also providing many other people-oriented services in various areas like Savings Bank, Postal Life Insurance, Sukanya Samriddhi Account, India Post Payments Bank, Post Office Passport Seva Kendra, Aadhaar enrolment and updation.

He said that more than 22.26 lakh savings accounts, 2.98 lakh India Post Payments Bank accounts, 81,000 IPPB Premium accounts and 2.98 lakh Sukanya Samriddhi accounts besides 2,354 Mahila Samman Saving Certificates have been opened in the post offices under Prayagraj Region.

In Prayagraj Region, revenue of ₹26.79 crore from savings bank services, ₹2.47 crore from IPPB, ₹2.40 crore from speed post, ₹1.73 crore from parcels and ₹32 lakh from business development services have been generated in FY 2023-24. Total premium of ₹22.56 crore in Postal Life Insurance and ₹7.83 crore in Rural Postal Life Insurance has also been collected.

So far, 48 villages have been covered under ‘Sampoorna Sukanya Samriddhi Gram’ and 198 villages have been covered under ‘Sampoorna Bima Gram’ in Prayagraj Region.

The postmaster general directed to conduct various activities and programmes to complete the set targets during World Post Day (October 9) and National Postal Week (October 9 to 13).

Gaurav Srivastava, director of Postal Services, Prayagraj region directed to procure maximum business in different areas by regular communication with the public and organizing maximum Dak Melas in rural areas so that all the targets can be achieved in time.

On the occasion, senior superintendent of post offices, Prayagraj Abhishek Srivastava, Dy SP Pramila Yadav, assistant director MR Rashdee, account officer Sukanta Basu, assistant superintendent of post offices Rajesh Sharma, Arjit Soni, Dharmendra, inspector of post offices AP Goswami, Manish and other officers/employees of the regional office were present.

