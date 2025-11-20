Pradeep Chaudhary, Reenu Sandhu clinch top spots in 40th edition of Indira Marathon

In the 40th edition of the All India Prize Money Indira Marathon, Army long-distance runner Pradeep Singh Chaudhary from Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, won the men’s title with a timing of 2:19:58. Gyan Babu from Kumda in Pratapgarh district finished second in 2:20:35, while Rohit Saroj from the Baharia area of Prayagraj secured third place, completing the 42.195 km race in 2:22:43. Athletes running during the Indira Marathon in Prayagraj. (HT)

In the women’s category, Reenu Sandhu from Haryana clinched the title for the second consecutive year with a timing of 2:53:02. Sandhu, a CISF sub-inspector, had also won the marathon in 2024. Thirty seconds behind her, Ashwani Madan Jadav from Maharashtra finished runner-up in 2:53:32. Former six-time champion (2013 to 2018) Jyoti Shankar Rao Gawate, also from Maharashtra, took third place, completing the race in 3:04:48.

Earlier in the morning, the marathon, featuring 509 registered participants, was flagged off at Anand Bhawan by Prayagraj divisional commissioner Saumya Agarwal, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, and director (sports) RP Singh.

The Indira Marathon is an annual national full marathon organised in Prayagraj to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It is jointly conducted by the Athletics Federation of India, the state sports department, and the Prayagraj district administration. Winners in both the men’s and women’s categories received ₹2 lakh each, while runners-up were awarded ₹1 lakh. The third-place finishers received ₹75,000, and 11 consolation prizes of ₹10,000 each were given to athletes placing from 4th to 14th.

The first edition of the Indira Marathon was held on November 19, 1985, flagged off by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The race was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The marathon began at 6:30 am from the Anand Bhawan gate. Runners passed key city landmarks including Telierganj, Mayo Hall, Dhobi Ghat Crossing, Heera Halwai, AG Office, Indira Gandhi Crossing, Polo Ground, Allahabad High Court, Hanuman Mandir, All Saints’ Cathedral, Coffee House, Subhash Crossing, Customs Office, CAV College, Medical College Crossing, CMP Degree College, Bairahna Crossing, Bairahna Trisection, New Yamuna Bridge, Mahewa Gate Trisection, Rewa Road, Nand Kishore PG College Crossing, Mama-Bhanja Talab, and Bhalra Crossing, before reaching Bharat Petrol Pump and returning to finish at Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium.

In the evening, the award ceremony was held at the stadium, with RP Singh, director of the UP sports department, serving as chief guest. A cultural programme was also organised during the event.