Pramod Tiwari meets Revati Raman, Ujjwal; discusses Cong-SP rallies

With poll arena hotting up days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, city’s political heavyweights held a meeting to chalk out strategy to hold joint rallies in Prayagraj region. Pramod Tiwari along with Ujjwal Raman Singh addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT)

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday met his ‘ family friend of 40 years’ senior veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Kunwar Revati Raman Singh at his residence in Ashok Nagar. Congress candidate from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat and Revati Raman Singh’s son Ujjwal Raman Singh was also present during the meeting.

The three discussed proposed joint rallies of the two parties contesting the polls as part of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The leaders discussed holding a joint rally of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Prayagraj region. For this, a date between the second week of May has been proposed, shared a senior Congress leader aware of the discussions.

Later, while addressing the media persons, Pramod Tiwari described Revati Raman as his family friend of 40 years and said that Congress party will contest the elections with full might at ensuring Ujjwal Raman Singh’s victory.

He claimed that Ujjwal Raman Singh will win the polls with an overwhelming majority. “Kunwar Revati Raman Singh has served Allahabad for the longest of time. Now that his son Ujjwal Raman Singh is contesting the polls with his blessings, there is no competition from anyone,” he said while maintaining that the BJP has surrendered the Allahabad parliamentary seat and has fielded its candidate accordingly.

Pramod Tiwari said that campaigning is in full swing on the Phulpur and Allahabad Lok Sabha seats and surrounding districts. In view of this, a proposal for a joint rally of key party leaders and the INDIA bloc will be sent to the national leadership by the Congress.

Ujjwal Raman Singh said that amid the Lok Sabha election battle, Sangam city, which has the identity of being the political capital of the state, is struggling to save its existence due to the shifting of various government offices and their headquarters.

“One by one, the headquarters are being shifted to Lucknow, but despite the Deputy CM and the two sitting MPs belonging to the same city, its voice has not been able to resonate in the political circles. In such a situation, the old identity of Prayagraj is getting blurred. Saving the identity and importance of Prayagraj will be our priority. Reviving the continuously closing factories in Naini will also be one of our major focus,” he added.