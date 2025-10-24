Pratapgarh lockup suicide attempt: Accused produced in court, sent to jail

The 26-year-old man who reportedly slit his throat with a sharp object in the Manikpur police station lockup in Pratapgarh on Thursday morning was produced in court late the same night and sent to jail. Sub-Inspector Santosh Yadav had filed a case against him in connection with the recovery of a stolen bike and moped.

Shivam Singh (26), a resident of Jamethi in the Kunda police station area, was detained in the Manikpur police station lockup and attempted suicide by slitting his throat at around 10 am on Thursday. He was immediately taken to CHC Kalakankar, from where doctors referred him to AIIMS, Rae Bareli.

Shivam’s mother, Savitri, later arrived at the police station and reported that her son had been missing since October 17. The Manikpur police had reportedly visited their home multiple times but did not provide any information about his arrest. She also alleged that the police failed to inform her about the incident in which Shivam had slit his throat when she arrived at the station.

Upon receiving the information, superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Bhukar suspended station house officer (SHO) Deepnarayan and appointed Narendra Singh from the Crime Branch as his replacement the same night.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, SI Santosh Yadav of Manikpur police station took the accused directly from AIIMS to court. After being produced in court, he was sent to jail.

Earlier, Santosh Yadav had filed a case concerning the recovery of stolen two-wheelers from Shivam. He stated that on the evening of October 22, he was checking vehicles near the DK Hospital canal culvert with two constables. When he tried to stop two men on a bike, they abandoned the vehicle and fled. The police chased and caught Shivam Singh, while his accomplice, Neeraj Patel, managed to escape. During questioning, a stolen moped was also recovered.

CO Amarnath Gupta, investigating the case after the suspension of SHO Deepnarayan, reviewed the police station’s CCTV footage and recorded statements from the office staff. He said the investigation is ongoing and the report will be submitted to senior officials once it is completed.