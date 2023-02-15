Prayagraj: 10 cr plastic water tank manufacturing unit becomes functional

A plastic water tank manufacturing unit, MoU for which was signed in 2022, has become functional in the Naini area of Prayagraj on February 12, just the day the 2023 edition of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit concluded in Lucknow.

The ‘Future Plastic Industry’ unit has been inaugurated and will be manufacturing water storage tanks at the plant set up at a cost of ₹10 crore, informed district officials.

“I had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government for setting up this plant in 2022. With the plant now ready, we have inaugurated it coinciding with the conclusion of the global investors summit-2023 now on Sunday,” shared Mohit Nayar, the owner of Future Plastic Industry and a resident of Ashok Nagar locality of Prayagraj.

“The inauguration of the water storage tank manufacturing plant set up in the Naini industrial area was done by the district magistrate of Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Khatri. The built-in an area of about 4000 square meters, the modern plant embellished with all necessary equipment and facilities would manufacture water storage tanks of varied capacities including 500 litres, 1000 litres and 2000 litres,” shared Mohit, 34, who has done his schooling from Sangam city Boy’s High School in 2007 and went Amity University in Noida to pursue BBA.

“The plant has a capacity of manufacturing plastic water tanks of a total of 1 lakh litres per day. It would provide direct employment to around 100 people,” he added.

In the recently concluded three-day UP Global Investors Summit-2023, investors have signed MoUs for the investment of ₹33.50 lakh crore in the state including ₹53,152 crore generating 67,033 jobs in Prayagraj alone.

The 2023 edition of the summit for the first time witnessed investment proposals for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A district-wise break of the investment proposals received indicates that Gautam Buddha Nagar received investment proposals of ₹7.85 lakh crore (27.14% of total investment) followed by Agra with investment proposals of ₹2.18 lakh crore (7.54% of total investment), Lucknow with an investment of ₹1.96 lakh crore (6.79%), Gorakhpur with an investment of ₹1.71 lakh crore (5.93%) and Varanasi ₹1.37 lakh crore (4.75%). Other districts with investment proposals of above ₹1 lakh crore include Jhansi with ₹1.35 lakh crore (4.70% of total) and Ghaziabad with ₹1.05 lakh crore (3.66% of total investment).