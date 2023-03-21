Prayagraj airport gets regular director

The Prayagraj airport has finally got a regular director after an officiating director held charge since April 2022. The Prayagraj airport (HT File Photo)

Rajeev Ratan Pandey, who was looking after the administrative affairs of the airport till now, has been posted as the regular director (Prayagraj region) by the Airport Authority of India (AAI). He has been appointed by the selection committee of the headquarters of the AAI. The officers and employees working at the airport welcomed and congratulated Pandey on being appointed as the regular director.

Pandey, a resident of Lucknow, is an engineering service officer. He was posted for the first time in 1995 as an engineer in the AAI. The terminals of Agra and Leh airports were constructed under his supervision. In his service, so far, he has got various construction works and conservation works done at Vadodara, Lucknow, Calicut and Dehradun.

Chairman, AAI, Sanjeev Kumar, has also appreciated his work and the executive director (Northern Region) also awarded him two citations for his outstanding work. During his tenure as the officiating director, Prayagraj, he got direct air connectivity with 12 cities of the country.

The Prayagraj airport started functioning after its inauguration by PM Narendra Modi in December 2018 just before Kumbh-2019 and 22,000 flights have operated from here since then.

This airport is currently operating flights to 12 cities by two service providers—Alliance Air and Indigo Airlines. Preparations are also going on at a high level to make Prayagraj Airport an international airport.

There are 11 destinations that are covered by Indigo whereas Alliance Air covers two destinations. Among the destinations that are covered by Indigo are New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Indore, Raipur, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bhopal and Pune. Alliance Air operates flights for Delhi and Bilaspur.