Prayagraj businessman accused of multi-crore fraud surrenders in court

A businessman and fireworks wholesaler accused of multi-crore fraud surrendered before the district court on Friday. Officials said he was sent to jail following the court’s order after his bail plea was recently rejected by the Supreme Court. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Police had declared Mohammad Qadir a fugitive and announced a ₹25,000 reward for his arrest. Officials said he was sent to jail following the court’s order after his bail plea was recently rejected by the Supreme Court.

Two of Qadir’s nephews are already in jail in connection with the fraud case. Police said efforts are underway to trace another absconding accused, Adil.

According to reports, a case was recently registered at Shahganj police station against Mohammad Qadir, his nephews Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Qasif, and associate Adil under several sections, including fraud. They allegedly duped hundreds of people by promising to double their money through a bogus investment scheme.

Some days ago, Shahganj police arrested Mohammad Asif and sent him to jail, while Qadir, Qasim, and Adil remained absconding. A reward of ₹25,000 each was announced for their arrest, and property attachment notices were issued against them on court orders.

A week ago, one of the absconding accused, Qasim, surrendered in court. On Friday, Qadir, who had been evading arrest for several weeks, also surrendered before the district court. Police are now preparing to take Qadir and his nephews, Qasif and Asif, on remand for interrogation in the fraud case.

DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya confirmed that Qadir surrendered in court on Friday. “So far, three accused in the case have been sent to jail, and the search for the remaining wanted person is underway,” he said.