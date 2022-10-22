Prayagraj: Celebrations at Bade Hanuman temple from Oct 22

A three-day grand event will be held at the famous Bade Hanuman temple of Sangam city from October 22 to 24 on the occasion of Narak Chaturdashi, the day marked as the birthday of Lord Hanuman.

Preparations are being made by the Baghambri Math for celebrating the birthday of Lord Hanuman. The head of Baghambri Math, mahant Balbir Giri informed that the famous bhajan singer Lakhbir Singh ‘Lakha’ will be arriving for the special festival which would be held for three-day long festivities.

Like every year, this year too, the Bade Hanuman temple located on the banks of Sangam would be celebrating the day in a grand manner. As per belief, the incarnation day of Lord Hanuman is believed to be on Chaturdashi tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha.

“This year, there will be a grand event on October 23 and a day before this, on October 22 (Saturday), the celebrations regarding the Janmotsav (birthday) will begin with Maha Ganapati havan (yagna),” said Mahant Giri.

In the evening, there would be the setting up of kalash and sudarshan yagna. On October 23, there will be havan pooja, abhishekam and shringar aarti of Lord Hanuman, he added.

From 4pm, Sundarkand will be recited by Ajay Yagnik followed by bhajan sandhya performed by bhajan singer, Lakhbir Singh ‘Lakha’. Chhappan bhog, which comprises a giant laddu weighing 51 kg, along with different sweets and fruits, will be offered to the main deity.

Apart from this, there will be chanting of Vedic shlokas at the Baghambri Math in the morning on October 24 and Vastu Puja and special yagna in the evening, informed the Mahant.