Prayagraj: Commissioner’s court issues warrant under Goonda Act in long pending cases

The police have initiated the processing of long-pending Goonda Act files dating back to 2007, issuing notices and summonses through the commissioner’s court. Action is being taken against cases falling under the Goonda Act. For Representation Only (HT File)

On Thursday, during a review of files at the Commissioner Court, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Kotwali and station house officer (SHO) Khuldabad were summoned for submitting flawed reports. Ten faulty reports were identified in cases handled by Khuldabad police, leading to corrective instructions given to the SHO and ACP during their court appearance.

In a separate development, the commissioner court issued a warrant against notorious criminal Shera, also known as Shahrukh, and his brother Vicky, aka Waseem, from Daira Shah Ajmal locality under Shahganj police station. Despite multiple notices issued under the Goonda Act, the duo failed to appear. A warrant was issued after a notice was pasted on Shera’s house and went unanswered. The police are currently searching for them.

Since the establishment of the Police Commissionerate, 350 Goonda Act cases pending since 2007 have come to light. Twenty have been disposed of, while the remaining 330, pending since 2008, are actively being pursued. Notices under the Goonda Act have also been issued against certain student leaders, according to police officials.

ACP Kotwali Satyendra Kumar Tiwari disclosed that Shera, aka Shahrukh, had 15 criminal cases registered against him. Notably, he was arrested by Mumbai police in 2018 for issuing threats to actor Salman Khan. After being released on bail, Shera continued to commit various crimes in the old city areas.