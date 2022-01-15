Prayagraj: Fire at Magh Mela; two tents gutted, none hurt

PRAYAGRAJ: Two tents were gutted at the Magh Mela-2022 camp of Jai Shree Mahakal Sewa Arti at Arail after a fire broke out there due to a leakage in a LPG cylinder, on Friday. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, officials said. However, no one was hurt in the incident, they added.

According to reports, a resident of Industrial area of Prayagraj, Bittan Devi, is doing kalpwas at the Magh Mela that formally kick-started on Friday. In the morning, a fire erupted at the tent when Bittan lit the gas stove for cooking food. She rushed out of the tent and saved herself even as fellow kalpwasis raised an alarm. Firefighters and volunteers rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Fire officials said that no one was hurt in the incident but household goods etc., were gutted in the fire.

Big and small fires break out at tents of Kalpwasis and religious organisations every year during Magh Mela. Moreover, it also poses threat of panic and chaos among pilgrims in mela area.

To control any fire incident, twelve fire stations are functioning in mela area at strategic places including near Akshayvat, Cremation Ghat, Kotwali and even near Daraganj Railway Station.

Over 23 big and small fire tenders have been roped in at Magh Mela and they are equipped with all necessary equipment to douse fire. Besides, water mist bikes have also been pressed into service and fire fighters are present at strategic crossings to reach the spot immediately in case of any fire incident.

Six fire safety officers (FSOs) and 15 second officers are also on duty at Magh Mela.