Prayagraj fire dept expands manpower, equipment as rural incidents surge

The fire department is on high alert and has bolstered manpower and equipment in rural areas due to a rise in crop fires in Prayagraj. They’ve urged farmers not to burn stubble and have issued guidelines to prevent fire outbreaks in agricultural fields. Volunteers in various blocks have also been mobilised to raise awareness among farmers and help control fire incidents. Firefighters dousing fire in a rural crop field, Prayagraj (HT)

During the Rabi crop harvesting season, incidents of field fires have ravaged crops worth lakhs of rupees in the Prayagraj region over the past few weeks. Most of these incidents have been concentrated in the Koraon area across the Yamuna River. An investigation revealed that burning stubble was the primary cause of these field fires, according to chief fire officer (CFO) RK Pandey.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the last 24 hours alone, fires broke out in Bara, Kaundhiayra, Lalapur and half a dozen villages in the Khiri area, resulting in the destruction of crops across several bighas of land.

RK Pandey stated that the fire department is taking proactive measures to prevent such incidents in rural areas. Ten fire stations across the district, including those in Naini, Soraon, Koraon, Meja, Bara, Phulpur, Handia, Karchhana, and other locations, along with one in the city, remain on high alert around the clock. Fifteen large fire tenders and five small fire vehicles are operational and prepared to respond to incidents promptly. Additionally, the department recently received 75 firefighters and an additional fire tender, which have also been deployed.

Pandey added that Power Department officials have been requested to cooperate and inspect wires, as many fire incidents have occurred due to short circuits and sparking.

The CFO also urged farmers and villagers to refrain from smoking near fields and to avoid burning dried leaves and other materials in orchards, as fires can easily spread due to winds. It’s important to keep matchboxes and other flammable materials out of reach of children, and villagers should ensure that fires are fully extinguished after cooking food. Farmers should also clear crops and vegetation at least 5 meters away from transformers, electric double poles, or fuse sets near their fields.

Additionally, farmers should immediately report to the power department if they notice high-tension wires hanging loose above their fields. Villagers should fill ponds with water to ensure that fire tenders have an adequate water supply. In case of fire, villagers should promptly call the fire station, the nearest police station, dial 112, or contact a police outpost. It’s crucial to provide accurate address details with landmarks and routes to ensure that fire tenders reach the spot in a timely manner.

Rising fires

At least 300 incidents of fire have been reported in rural areas in April this year, compared to 268 incidents during the same month last year. Up until March 2024, rural areas witnessed 225 fire incidents, whereas last year saw 1367 fire incidents in rural areas.