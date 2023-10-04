News / Cities / Others / Prayagraj grocer shot at, injured over petty dispute

Prayagraj grocer shot at, injured over petty dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 04, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Grocery store owner shot after refusing to sell cigarettes, accused arrested. Victim hospitalized with leg injuries.

A grocery store owner was shot at in the trans-Ganga Mauaima area, late on Tuesday night. The incident took place following a dispute over not selling cigarettes to the accused. The accused has been arrested and the firearm used in the crime has been seized, police said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Maqbool Ahmad, a resident of Mehraunda village of Tilai Bazar area, under Mauaima police station, runs a grocery store in his house. Late Tuesday night, his neighbour, Ankush Patel, reached his house and asked for cigarettes. However, Maqbool refused as the shop had been closed.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Ankush entered into an argument with Maqbool and used abusive language. Maqbool ‘s nephew, Raju, also came outside following which Ankush fled. However, he returned after a while with his licensed weapon and opened fire at Maqbool.

Locals rushed to the spot and caught Ankush. Maqbool received bullet injuries in the leg and was admitted to hospital.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out