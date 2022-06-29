Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park
Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification.
Proposals worth ₹10 core in this regard have been approved at a meeting of the district administration held at Circuit House under the chairmanship of additional advocate general Neeraj Tripathi and in the presence of district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, on Tuesday evening.
The projects that were approved in the meeting include repair/ reconstruction of the existing jogging track which runs 3 kilometres around the park spread in an area of around 133 acres. Likewise, the artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. The authorities would not only be filling water in the lake, but a colourful, musical fountain would also be installed in the middle of the lake which would facilitate boating too, informed the DM.
Another important proposal which was approved in the meeting included starting of a toy train in the park. The train would run on a track of around 400 metres. This would be operated by electricity, he added.
Likewise, a small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Instructions for taking necessary action for cleaning, beautifying and arranging potable water for the visitors were also given in the meeting.
The garden superintendent was directed to take necessary action regarding the repair of Udyan Chetna Kendra (meditation centre) and appointment of trainers there and also to set up of a park of medicinal plants.
Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park. Instructions were given to ensure proper arrangement for cleanliness, drinking water and dustbins in the park. It was also directed to install a new water cooler in place of the defective one existing at present.
On the occasion, SP City Dinesh Singh, Prayagraj Development Authority secretary Ajeet Kumar Singh, deputy director of horticulture Pankaj Shukla, horticulture superintendent Chandrashekhar Azad Park Umesh Uttam and officials of other related departments were also present.
Prayagraj lad helping poor kids carve bright future through his edtech startup
An Edtech startup set up by a former student of United College of Engineering and Research, Naini has adopted around 800 students of Sonbhadra and Prayagraj districts to help them carve a bright future for themselves. Our startup has recently adopted 800 students from Banwasi Seva Ashram in Sonbhadra and from slums of Prayagraj, to serve them with complete tech resources, totally free of cost, the founder of the firm, Pandeyush Kumar Pandey added.
AIMPLB, clerics condemn Udaipur tailor’s murder
LUCKNOW: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, clerics and priests have condemned the Udaipur tailor's murder, calling it an act of terrorism. To recall, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men in his shop on Tuesday. The deceased had reportedly shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a few days ago. Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the culprits should be given the strictest punishment.
RLD to launch membership campaign
Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Rai was interacting with the media along with the party's state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.
Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore in Koraon
In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.
BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own. Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP's false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government's work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya.
