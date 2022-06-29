Prayagraj: Historical Azad park to soon have toy train, deer park

Historical Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of Sangam city is set for a mega revamp and beautification.

Proposals worth ₹10 core in this regard have been approved at a meeting of the district administration held at Circuit House under the chairmanship of additional advocate general Neeraj Tripathi and in the presence of district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, on Tuesday evening.

The projects that were approved in the meeting include repair/ reconstruction of the existing jogging track which runs 3 kilometres around the park spread in an area of around 133 acres. Likewise, the artificial lake, developed in 2016 would be beautified again. The authorities would not only be filling water in the lake, but a colourful, musical fountain would also be installed in the middle of the lake which would facilitate boating too, informed the DM.

Another important proposal which was approved in the meeting included starting of a toy train in the park. The train would run on a track of around 400 metres. This would be operated by electricity, he added.

Likewise, a small deer park would also be developed inside the park for the amusement of kids. Instructions for taking necessary action for cleaning, beautifying and arranging potable water for the visitors were also given in the meeting.

The garden superintendent was directed to take necessary action regarding the repair of Udyan Chetna Kendra (meditation centre) and appointment of trainers there and also to set up of a park of medicinal plants.

Direction was also given regarding operating golf carts for the elderly, disabled and people with other medical conditions and those who are unable to walk in the park. Instructions were given to ensure proper arrangement for cleanliness, drinking water and dustbins in the park. It was also directed to install a new water cooler in place of the defective one existing at present.

On the occasion, SP City Dinesh Singh, Prayagraj Development Authority secretary Ajeet Kumar Singh, deputy director of horticulture Pankaj Shukla, horticulture superintendent Chandrashekhar Azad Park Umesh Uttam and officials of other related departments were also present.