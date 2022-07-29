Prayagraj: Hurling crude bombs to cost students dear
Hurling crude bombs to create terror may end up costing arrested members of the student gangs dear against whom cases have been registered at different police stations in the city. Members of ‘Immortal’ and ‘Tandav’ gangs who have been accused of hurling crude bombs may find it hard to get bail as their aides and connections are being tracked by the police teams.
According to police, the students involved in crude bomb explosions at Bishop Johnson School, Boys High School and Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir belonged to the ‘Immortal’ group.
Investigations suggest that many of them would roam around the city on scooty and explode crude bombs. Civil Lines and Shivkuti police have registered over five cases in connection with these explosions. Civil Lines police later arrested 11 students, including ten minors. Shivkuti police have named six students in two such incidents while 11 have been named by Civil Lines police in three cases. The minors have been shifted to a juvenile home in Khuldabad.
Police said that three cases include the IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) while others have been filed under the Explosive Act.
Daraganj police are also searching for half a dozen students in connection with the crude bomb attack near Bade Hanuman Mandir on July 4. The students of the ‘Tandav’ group are said to be involved in this incident.
Police officials said efforts were on to trace and arrest other accused involved in crude bomb attacks in the city.
The students were produced before the juvenile justice board, and their documents have been submitted by their parents which will now be studied to establish if they were minors.
-
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
-
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
