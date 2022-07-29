Prayagraj: Hurling crude bombs to cost students dear

Hurling crude bombs to create terror may end up costing arrested members of the student gangs dear against whom cases have been registered at different police stations in the city. Members of ‘Immortal’ and ‘Tandav’ gangs who have been accused of hurling crude bombs may find it hard to get bail as their aides and connections are being tracked by the police teams.

According to police, the students involved in crude bomb explosions at Bishop Johnson School, Boys High School and Maharishi Patanjali Vidya Mandir belonged to the ‘Immortal’ group.

Investigations suggest that many of them would roam around the city on scooty and explode crude bombs. Civil Lines and Shivkuti police have registered over five cases in connection with these explosions. Civil Lines police later arrested 11 students, including ten minors. Shivkuti police have named six students in two such incidents while 11 have been named by Civil Lines police in three cases. The minors have been shifted to a juvenile home in Khuldabad.

Police said that three cases include the IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) while others have been filed under the Explosive Act.

Daraganj police are also searching for half a dozen students in connection with the crude bomb attack near Bade Hanuman Mandir on July 4. The students of the ‘Tandav’ group are said to be involved in this incident.

Police officials said efforts were on to trace and arrest other accused involved in crude bomb attacks in the city.

The students were produced before the juvenile justice board, and their documents have been submitted by their parents which will now be studied to establish if they were minors.