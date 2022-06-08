Prayagraj: Man booked for ditching, instead of ‘dying with lover’
In love with each other but both married to different persons, this couple wanted to live together. When societal obligation came in way, they, much like Bollywood hero/heroine, decided to die together.
The date and venue to jump into the river Yamuna together was also fixed.
The twist came at the last moment. While the woman took the plunge, the man decided not to give up the precious life.
Shocked at her paramour’s betrayal, the woman, who knew how to swim, swam out of river.
With no more love left between them, the 32-year-old woman, a mother of six-year-old daughter, has now lodged an FIR against Chandu, 30, resident of Jhunsi.
The incident took place on May 29. An investigation into the incident is on, said police.
Circle officer Santosh Singh said an FIR has been lodged against Chandu for attempt to murder and damaging the woman’s mobile.
According to reports, the woman was in a relationship with Chandu since past many years. Some months back, she went to Pune with her six-year-old daughter. In her absence, Chandu got married without informing the woman.
When the woman returned back to Prayagraj on May 18, they fought over the issue.
Chandu then promised to marry her, after divorcing his wife. However, he was reluctant.
After many fights over the issue, the duo finally decided to die by suicide.
On May 29, the duo met on the New Yamuna Bridge. As per the woman, she jumped into the river first but Chandu did not follow her. The woman then swam back to the river bank somehow.
Kydganj police reached the spot and admitted the woman to the hospital.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics