Prayagraj: Man booked for ditching, instead of ‘dying with lover’

In love with each other but both married to different persons, this couple wanted to live together. When societal obligation came in way, they, much like Bollywood hero/heroine, decided to die together.

The date and venue to jump into the river Yamuna together was also fixed.

The twist came at the last moment. While the woman took the plunge, the man decided not to give up the precious life.

Shocked at her paramour’s betrayal, the woman, who knew how to swim, swam out of river.

With no more love left between them, the 32-year-old woman, a mother of six-year-old daughter, has now lodged an FIR against Chandu, 30, resident of Jhunsi.

The incident took place on May 29. An investigation into the incident is on, said police.

Circle officer Santosh Singh said an FIR has been lodged against Chandu for attempt to murder and damaging the woman’s mobile.

According to reports, the woman was in a relationship with Chandu since past many years. Some months back, she went to Pune with her six-year-old daughter. In her absence, Chandu got married without informing the woman.

When the woman returned back to Prayagraj on May 18, they fought over the issue.

Chandu then promised to marry her, after divorcing his wife. However, he was reluctant.

After many fights over the issue, the duo finally decided to die by suicide.

On May 29, the duo met on the New Yamuna Bridge. As per the woman, she jumped into the river first but Chandu did not follow her. The woman then swam back to the river bank somehow.

Kydganj police reached the spot and admitted the woman to the hospital.