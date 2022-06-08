Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: Man booked for ditching, instead of ‘dying with lover’
others

Prayagraj: Man booked for ditching, instead of ‘dying with lover’

As per the woman, she jumped into the river first but her paramour did not follow her. The woman then swam back to the river bank somehow.
(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

In love with each other but both married to different persons, this couple wanted to live together. When societal obligation came in way, they, much like Bollywood hero/heroine, decided to die together.

The date and venue to jump into the river Yamuna together was also fixed.

The twist came at the last moment. While the woman took the plunge, the man decided not to give up the precious life.

Shocked at her paramour’s betrayal, the woman, who knew how to swim, swam out of river.

With no more love left between them, the 32-year-old woman, a mother of six-year-old daughter, has now lodged an FIR against Chandu, 30, resident of Jhunsi.

The incident took place on May 29. An investigation into the incident is on, said police.

Circle officer Santosh Singh said an FIR has been lodged against Chandu for attempt to murder and damaging the woman’s mobile.

According to reports, the woman was in a relationship with Chandu since past many years. Some months back, she went to Pune with her six-year-old daughter. In her absence, Chandu got married without informing the woman.

When the woman returned back to Prayagraj on May 18, they fought over the issue.

Chandu then promised to marry her, after divorcing his wife. However, he was reluctant.

After many fights over the issue, the duo finally decided to die by suicide.

On May 29, the duo met on the New Yamuna Bridge. As per the woman, she jumped into the river first but Chandu did not follow her. The woman then swam back to the river bank somehow.

Kydganj police reached the spot and admitted the woman to the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out