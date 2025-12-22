Prayagraj Municipal Corporation sets up 44 night shelters, bonfires at 112 sites, distributes 8,307 blankets

As temperatures continue to fall, the district administration has implemented comprehensive measures to protect the homeless from the harsh winter cold. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up 44 rain baseras (night shelters), including five exclusively for women, across various parts of the city, and has also arranged bonfires at 112 locations. A view of arrangements made in each of the 44 rain baseras set up in the city for saving the homeless from winter chill. (HT PHOTO)

ADM (Finance and Revenue) Vinita Singh said the PMC has established nine permanent rain baseras at key locations, including Noorullah Road, Leader Road, Mundera Mandi, and two units near the Cholera Hospital, among others.

Besides the permanent facilities, 30 temporary shelters have been set up using canopy tents, including five exclusively for women. Each canopy shelter features a three-layer flooring arrangement—straw at the bottom, followed by mats and then mattresses—to provide proper insulation. Blankets are also distributed to visitors by the shelter in-charge.

The five women-only shelters are located at the bus stand, near Hindu Hostel, the railway station, and other prominent points.

“Entry is permitted to anyone carrying an Aadhaar card, while those without one have their photographs taken by the staff. Essential facilities such as drinking water and toilets have been arranged near all shelters, and the PMC has deployed outsourced personnel to oversee operations,” the ADM added.

Police personnel have also been instructed to remain alert and shift any homeless person found sleeping in the open to the nearest rain basera.

To extend support beyond the city limits, each of the eight tehsils has been provided ₹50,000 to ensure bonfires are available at public locations for the needy.

The ADM further informed that the district administration has utilised the ₹40 lakh state government grant for blanket distribution. So far, 8,307 blankets have been purchased, with 900 blankets each allotted to all eight tehsils after geotagging for free distribution. Of these, 2,742 blankets have already been given to beneficiaries, including 322 in Sadar tehsil.