10 roads to be made encroachment free ahead of Mahakumbh

Prayagraj Nagar Nigam has identified ten main roads in the city which will be made free of encroachments and roadside vendors before the Mahakumbh 2025. Around 2,500 vendors are expected to be affected after the anti-encroachment drive is conducted for this mission. The mega religious fair held in Prayagraj attracts huge number of devotees from across the country and abroad. (File photo for representation)

Moreover, officials will also ensure cleanliness drive at the roads made free of encroachments.

Nagar Nigam officials said the roads identified are Mahatma Gandhi Road (High Court to Subhash Crossing), Nyay Marg (High Court to Circuit House), Dayanand Marg (Indira Gandhi Crossing to Dhobhighat Crossing), Lok Sewa Ayog Crossing, Balson Crossing to Sohbatiabagh Railway Bridge, Sardar Patel Marg (Subhash Crossing to Nawab Yusuf Road), Subhash Crossing to Hira Halwai Crossing, Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, Harshvardhan Crossing to Alopibhag Chungi crossing, Matiara Road to Labour Crossing, Ganga Bhawan to Dashashwamedh Temple in Daraganj and from Chaufatka to Sherwani Mod in Dhumanganj.

Before the start of the drive, the Nagar Nigam officials held meetings with the Town Vending Committee for their consent.