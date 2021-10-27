Prayagraj: NCC cadets successfully complete river sailing and boat pulling expedition

PRAYAGRAJ: The cadets of 3 UP Naval NCC units, under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters-Lucknow and NCC Directorate Uttar Pradesh, completed one of the most arduous and challenging expeditions in the Ganga on Wednesday.

The sailing-cum-boat-pulling expedition was flagged off by Brigadier Ravi Kapoor, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, Lucknow at a ceremony held at Dhori Ghat in Kanpur on October 18. On Wednesday, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, Prayagraj, on behalf of NCC Directorate Uttar Pradesh, welcomed the contingent upon the successful completion of the expedition, at Saraswati Ghat here.

The expedition was led by the Commanding Officer, Captain (Indian Navy) Navendu Saxena, along with his executive officer Lieutenant Commander Ashwani K Singh. A team of 10 combatant naval sailors headed by chief instructor Anand K Verma, and civilian officials from the Naval NCC Unit, Lucknow, trained the cadets and guided them during the voyage.

A total of 63 NCC cadets, including 38 boys and 25 girls, participated in this highly challenging expedition using two DK Whalers and an Assault Boat, a Gemini craft and two Rescue Boats, informed PRO (Defence) Shantanu Pratap Singh.

“The expedition provided a valuable experience to the cadets in boat handling, sailing, seamanship and navigation, and gave them a glimpse of the challenges faced by the Indian Navy personnel at sea. It also helped inculcate camaraderie and leadership amongst cadets under difficult conditions of river voyage. This is in accordance with the overall mission of NCC to develop strong character, unity and discipline amongst NCC cadets, and help them grow as responsible citizens who can positively contribute towards nation-building,” he added.

The expedition passed through seven districts—Kanpur, Unnao, Fatehpur, Raebareily, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Prayagraj—touching over 50 villages in the riverine areas of Ganga. The prominent locations included Baksar Dham, Dalmau, Kalakankar Ghat, Kada Dham, Shringverpur, Rasulabad, and Sangam before culminating at Saraswati Ghat, Prayagraj.

During the transit camps enroute, the cadets carried out unique social messaging campaigns on “Covid vaccination”, ‘Namami Gange” and “Clean Ganga Mission” to spread these nationally-relevant issues amongst the locals, particularly those belong to rural communities.

The contingent also interacted with gram sabhas as well as students of schools and colleges on the way and spread awareness about the armed forces through motivational lectures and displays.